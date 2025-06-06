BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia has Deployed a Mysterious Object in SPACE before the Retaliatory Strike on UKRAINE
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9997 followers
691 views • 18 hours ago

Over the past 48 hours, the Russian military has launched two space rockets, including an expendable heavy lift launch vehicle ANGARA-5 with an unknown military cargo on board. Against this backdrop, in the expert community, a reasonable question appeared: What exactly did Russia deploy in space before the retaliation strike on Ukraine? By the way, a few hours ago, the US Embassy in Kiev issued a warning to US citizens, urging them to leave Ukraine as soon as possible...........................................................................................................

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiaangara-5space deploymentorshenik missiles
