YOU CANNOT ATTACK THE WHITE HOUSE

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so they are telling you for over 200 years the White House has never been attacked by rival nations. but suddenly when its helpful to attain their target 'Martial law' teenagers with cellphones can overwhelm the secret service and all the state of the art anti personnel weapons and shut it all down.