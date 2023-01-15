Create New Account
5th Generation Warfare: History, Modern Context, and (Some) Solutions
GalacticStorm
Shared by Dr Robert Malone from S2 Underground on youtube:

179,743 views  450 man-hours, 107 books, and 3 copyright strikes later, we finally have our latest video. Let's see how many people we can get to unsubscribe with this one. This is intended to be more of a reference for later, so that when we mention 5GW in future videos or other content, we can have a video to refer back to for those unfamiliar with the topic. As always, sticking with purely the academic explanations and solutions ignores significant problems that are very real, so we also provide some thoughts and solutions that hopefully create a more rounded explanation, especially in a civilian context.

https://youtu.be/0p10G1m3ZfU 



information warfare5th generation warfare5gws2 underground

