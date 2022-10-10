President Putin, Elon Musk & Kanye West: What they have in common

What do President Putin, Elon Musk and Kanye West have in common? Find out in this week's Fireside Chat with Pastor Ruth. And learn of events in the Bible that similarly were choices between good and evil, survival of nations or their sure and deserved destruction. Man has always had a choice, to serve God or to deny and betray Him; to follow His will or go their own way. Not much has changed in 4,000 years!