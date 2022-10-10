Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Putin, Elon Musk & Kanye West: What they have in common
44 views
channel image
PastorRuth
Published a month ago |

What do President Putin, Elon Musk and Kanye West have in common? Find out in this week's Fireside Chat with Pastor Ruth. And learn of events in the Bible that similarly were choices between good and evil, survival of nations or their sure and deserved destruction. Man has always had a choice, to serve God or to deny and betray Him; to follow His will or go their own way. Not much has changed in 4,000 years!

Keywords
bibleevilrussiawesttruthisraelbidenputinjudahukrainekingseloncanye

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket