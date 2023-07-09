TAKE GOD’S SWORD Of The SPIRIT Ephesians 6:17; Hebrews 4:11-12; Colossians 3:12-17; 20230708

TAKE GOD’S SWORD OF THE SPIRIT

Ephesians 6:17; Hebrews 4:11-12; Colossians 3:12-17; Titus 2:1-9; 2 Timothy 2:15 - GOD’s Sabbath: 20230708

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

And take the helmet of salvation, and the Sword of the Spirit, which is the Word of GOD: Amen!

The Sword of the Spirit is GOD’s Holy Spirit from Genesis to Revelation.

11 Let us labour therefore to enter into that rest, lest any man fall after the same example of unbelief. 12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart. Amen! (Hebrews 4:11-12),

12 Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering; 13 Forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. 14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. 15 And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. 16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. 17 And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by him. Amen! (Colossians 3:12-17).

But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine: 2 That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience. 3 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; 4 That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children, 5 To be discreet, chaste, keepers at home, good, obedient to their own husbands, that the word of God be not blasphemed. 6 Young men likewise exhort to be sober minded. 7 In all things shewing thyself a pattern of good works: in doctrine shewing uncorruptness, gravity, sincerity, 8 Sound speech, that cannot be condemned; that he that is of the contrary part may be ashamed, having no evil thing to say of you. 9 Exhort servants to be obedient unto their own masters, and to please them well in all things; not answering again. Amen! Titus 2:1-9. Amen! 15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. Amen! (2 Timothy 2:15)