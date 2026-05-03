THEY PLAN TO KILL YOU !!

The UN 2030 Agenda is for less than 500 million; however the UN2050 Agenda is for less than 100 million. It is clear the Covid scamdemic was just part of the depopulation, as many are now dead, sick or dying form the bio-weapon Vax; add to that the number of people that have been sterilized



Ex Prime Minister of Malaysia (Dr. Malathir) , calls out the evil plans of the NWO in 2015. Old video, however needs to be seen by everyone



