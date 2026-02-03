BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Graham Moore | Week of Redemption: Paper Tigerville | 02.03.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
159 followers
12 views • 3 days ago

On this explosive episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe unleashes on the shocking revelation that Deputy Attorney General Todd Blancheva registered Democrat until 2024 is now in a top DOJ role, and Vance Day’s comments raising red flags about loyalty and past rhetoric calling targeted parents “terrorists.” Joe calls it straight: “What the ****?” From Emerald Robinson’s video exposing the hypocrisy to Ed Martin’s spiritual warning and Dan Bongino’s fiery take on grifters, the swamp is deeper than ever. The truth is hitting like a freight train.


Graham Moore, our English Constitution expert with 30+ years of deep study, joins to tackle election fraud and mass migration head-on. Comparing England’s common law roots to America’s constitutional battles, Graham breaks down how unchecked migration erodes voting integrity, dilutes sovereignty, and threatens self-governance in both nations. From the English abolition of slavery to today’s identity crisis, he explains why “The Constitution is the Solution!” is the only path to reclaiming justice legally, peacefully, and without the psyop distractions of groups like Freemen on the Land.


Communist Colorado chaos: Kyle Clark’s biased hit on Trump and Tina Peters, Adam DeRito’s spot-on defense of Trump’s veto on the costly water project, new gun control bills weaponizing schools and hospitals, activist teachers fueling anti-ICE protests, and the outrageous release of repeat offender Elijah Caudill after ruling him incompetent despite his violent spree on the 16th Street Mall. Colorado Republicans are fighting daily for free elections, safe schools, armed self-defense, and real justice. Don’t miss this hard-hitting takedown truth is rising, commies are panicking, and accountability is coming fast. Tune in live!


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at:

https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
