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TvNI - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Sept 15, 1st hour. BREAKING: Lockdown ruled Unconstitutional!
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28 views • September 16, 2020
Here is the whole 66 page Opinion -decision in County of Butler vs Gov. Wolf in Pennsylvania:
"...But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the American experiment. The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a "new normal" where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures. Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.... The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms-in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble....:
https://outlook.live.com/mail/inbox/id/AQMkADAwATNiZmYAZC04YmNiLWViYzYtMDACLTAwCgBGAAADc9noZM8Sf0GI37Pgi3%2BUnwcAJ5OHfHGX50q4xzcmbePdEwAAAgEMAAAA2jZWjqozjEiyR8cc2X83vQADV51B3wAAAA%3D%3D/sxs/AQMkADAwATNiZmYAZC04YmNiLWViYzYtMDACLTAwCgBGAAADc9noZM8Sf0GI37Pgi3%2BUnwcAJ5OHfHGX50q4xzcmbePdEwAAAgEMAAAA2jZWjqozjEiyR8cc2X83vQADV51B3wAAAAESABAAt27Er%2FSFsk6NMqyT1fZB0w%3D%3D
"...But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the American experiment. The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a "new normal" where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures. Rather, the Constitution sets certain lines that may not be crossed, even in an emergency.... The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms-in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble....:
https://outlook.live.com/mail/inbox/id/AQMkADAwATNiZmYAZC04YmNiLWViYzYtMDACLTAwCgBGAAADc9noZM8Sf0GI37Pgi3%2BUnwcAJ5OHfHGX50q4xzcmbePdEwAAAgEMAAAA2jZWjqozjEiyR8cc2X83vQADV51B3wAAAA%3D%3D/sxs/AQMkADAwATNiZmYAZC04YmNiLWViYzYtMDACLTAwCgBGAAADc9noZM8Sf0GI37Pgi3%2BUnwcAJ5OHfHGX50q4xzcmbePdEwAAAgEMAAAA2jZWjqozjEiyR8cc2X83vQADV51B3wAAAAESABAAt27Er%2FSFsk6NMqyT1fZB0w%3D%3D
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