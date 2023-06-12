More Biden Bribery Schemes May Exist: Rep James Comer
"I read it again and then realized that there were two footnotes in there that referenced other 1023s...There are a lot more of these than what the federal government wants to admit, and the question is, why hasn't the federal government done anything about it?"
https://rumble.com/v2tph00-more-biden-bribery-schemes-may-exist-rep-james-comer.html
