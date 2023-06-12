Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More Biden Bribery Schemes May Exist: Rep James Comer
42 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

More Biden Bribery Schemes May Exist: Rep James Comer


"I read it again and then realized that there were two footnotes in there that referenced other 1023s...There are a lot more of these than what the federal government wants to admit, and the question is, why hasn't the federal government done anything about it?"



https://rumble.com/v2tph00-more-biden-bribery-schemes-may-exist-rep-james-comer.html









Keywords
fbipay for playjames comerbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket