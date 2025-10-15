BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brannon Howse Live | Shahram Hadian, Patrick Wood, Usama Dakdok, & Dr. Rob Lindsted Talk "Peace"
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
311 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 1 day ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸

MUST WATCH: Brannon Howse Live hosts guests Shahram Hadian, Patrick Wood, Usama Dakdok, Dr. Rob Lindsted to talk about Trump's Peace Plan, Hamas, Digital ID's, 15 Minute Cities and much more.

#IslamExposed #SupportIsrael DEFEAT JIHAD!

Original Video: https://rumble.com/v709t9g-brannon-howse-live-ep.-1118-shahram-hadian-patrick-wood-usama-dakdok-dr.-ro.html

FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

2. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

3. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

4. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

5. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

6. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

7. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
israeldonald trumpislamegyptpeacegazaamerican patriots for god and countryhamasqatarbiometricspeace plandigital idsmart citypatrick woodbrannon howseshahram hadianbrannon howse live15 minute cityusama dakdokdr rob lindsted
Chapters

00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro

00:32Brannon Howse Live | Shahram Hadian, Patrick Wood, Usama Dakdok, & Dr. Rob Lindsted Talk "Peace"

06:08Pastor Shahram Hadian

50:48Patrick Wood

01:05:00Usama Dakdok

01:27:41Dr. Rob Lindsted

01:47:33American Patriots for God and County Outro

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy