Brannon Howse Live | Shahram Hadian, Patrick Wood, Usama Dakdok, & Dr. Rob Lindsted Talk "Peace"

MUST WATCH: Brannon Howse Live hosts guests Shahram Hadian, Patrick Wood, Usama Dakdok, Dr. Rob Lindsted to talk about Trump's Peace Plan, Hamas, Digital ID's, 15 Minute Cities and much more.
Original Video: https://rumble.com/v709t9g-brannon-howse-live-ep.-1118-shahram-hadian-patrick-wood-usama-dakdok-dr.-ro.html
00:00American Patriots for God and County Intro
00:32Brannon Howse Live | Shahram Hadian, Patrick Wood, Usama Dakdok, & Dr. Rob Lindsted Talk "Peace"
06:08Pastor Shahram Hadian
50:48Patrick Wood
01:05:00Usama Dakdok
01:27:41Dr. Rob Lindsted
01:47:33American Patriots for God and County Outro