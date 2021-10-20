EP 2657-8AM “We Refuse to be the Vaccination Police”: In-N-Out Burger Rebels Against Mandate  

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In-N-Out Burger is rebelling against the “clear overreach” of San Francisco’s COVID-19 mandates by insisting “we refuse to be the vaccination police.” Based. The restaurant was raided by public health officials on September 24 and then again on October 6, with inspectors telling staff “multiple times” that they needed to check the vaccination status of customers. The branch, the only In-N-Out Burger in San Francisco, was shut down on October 14 before being reopened but only for outdoor service. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19037
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