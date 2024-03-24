Create New Account
IMPOSSI-BALL Eclipses - Geocentric Facts vs Heliocentric Fiction
Published 15 hours ago

Globalists always discredit anyone else questioning their pseudo fantasy CGI science with no real proof.  They are master "spin doctors" as well.

Well, just use the Babylon Saros system, 3D modeling, mathematical software, and even basic geometry and trigonometry to prove them liars.

They "Globallers" have a monopoly on all the money and technology, but even simple facts and observations prove them wrong.

sciencenasaanalysismathematicsspacetechnologyproofshadowsgeometryeclipses3d softwaresaros models

