Prayers For The Dead

Prayers For The DeadIn Episode 38 we discuss the Roman Catholic practice of paying indulgences for the deceased in purgatory, and praying to/for them. Although it is a Catholic doctrine, many Christians are attached to modified forms of the purgatory doctrine with their view on the state of the dead, in other words their teaching on what happens when one dies.
