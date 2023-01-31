Scooby-Doo Mystery (1995, Mega Drive), 2nd case, part 1

Scooby-Doo Mystery is a point-and-click adventure which was developed by Illusions Gaming Company and published by Sunsoft. It came out only in North America and is a completely different game than Scooby-Doo Mystery on the SNES.
The game offers to different scenarios to play, which are independent
of each other. In "Bake's Hotel", the gang is invited to Daphne's uncle
Blake's hotel in the mountains.On arrival, they learn that a weeks ago
teh ghost of an old Indian chieftain has started to appear at the hotel,
scaring away all customers and most of the staff. The gang starts
investigating immediately, except for Shaggy and Scooby.But when Shaggy
discovers that Blake has been kidnapped, he's also dragged into the
investigation.
In "Ha Ha Carnival", the team visits a carnival where a mysterious phantom clown sabotages the rides and scares away the customers. Fred, Daphne and Velma soon get trapped, so it's up to Shaggy and Scooby to solve the mystery.
You control Shaggy in both episodes, with Scooby following you automatically. The game's controls are similar to classical LucasArts adventures. The only major difference is that you move Shaggy with the D-pad directly, and switch to cursor controls to build the usual commands from a set of verbs. Scooby will ofte point to interesting things or exits on the screen.
