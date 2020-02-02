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ISLAM IS ON A PATH TO CONQUER EARTH
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31 views • February 02, 2020
If you think Muslims are not a threat to civilization, did you know their only reason for existing is to convert you to Islam or kill you if you refuse?
Did you know they are told to lie to you, the infidel, so they can more easily cut off your head when they create their Islamic Caliphate?
Did you know that over 50% of all Muslims alive today are inbred with a brother, sister, father, cousin, uncle?
ISLAM MUST DIE
Did you know they are told to lie to you, the infidel, so they can more easily cut off your head when they create their Islamic Caliphate?
Did you know that over 50% of all Muslims alive today are inbred with a brother, sister, father, cousin, uncle?
ISLAM MUST DIE
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