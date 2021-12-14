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#SaveOurKids: Dr. Larry Speaks with Dr. Daniel Niemiec of Vaccine Choice Australia
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91 views • December 14, 2021
Dr. Larry Palevsky was interviewed recently by Dr. Daniel Niemiec from Vaccine Choice Australia. In this interview, Dr. Palevsky discusses what viruses really are [hint: there are no "isolated", "purified" viruses, only cell cultures that are starved and poisoned], including SARS-CoV-2, what COVID-19 really is, the effects of the vaccine, particularly on children, and how we must look after our children and one another.
Dr. Niemiec says "This is an incredibly powerful interview with one of the most amazing doctors on the planet. Please share it with everyone you know! We need to continue to educate as many people as we can!" You can find Dr. Niemiec on Telegram at: t.me/drdanielniemiec
original source: https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f/Larry-Full2:9?r=5HC6qA7kQKFBiKZTFeEdZMWYybYQBCZ8
Dr. Niemiec says "This is an incredibly powerful interview with one of the most amazing doctors on the planet. Please share it with everyone you know! We need to continue to educate as many people as we can!" You can find Dr. Niemiec on Telegram at: t.me/drdanielniemiec
original source: https://odysee.com/@DrLawrencePalevsky:f/Larry-Full2:9?r=5HC6qA7kQKFBiKZTFeEdZMWYybYQBCZ8
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