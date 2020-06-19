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How To Grow Vegetables in Containers-Summer/Rainy Season Special
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99 views • June 19, 2020
GROW A VEGETABLE CONTAINER GARDEN -FAST N EASY WITH SIMPLE TIPS
DAIZZ'S TIP:-Planting vegetables in containers is an excellent way of growing edible crops in the garden, particularly where space is limited.
Container choice
Pots, troughs,buckets and grow-bags can all be used to allow gardeners without time or room for a vegetable plot to grow fresh, tasty produce
Smaller containers can result in a lack of moisture and nutrients for plant roots. Aim for containers with a depth and width of at least 10-15 inches, otherwise frequent watering and feeding will be needed
Compost choice
Use organic compost such as decomposed cow dung,leaf compost,vermi compost for your edibles..:)
Crop Selection
fast maturing n rewarding vegetable crops for containers include:
okra,chillies,Beetroot,radish,chilies,spinach,fenugreek,cauliflower,brinjals,lettuce,green onions,coriander n others
DAIZZ'S TIP:-Planting vegetables in containers is an excellent way of growing edible crops in the garden, particularly where space is limited.
Container choice
Pots, troughs,buckets and grow-bags can all be used to allow gardeners without time or room for a vegetable plot to grow fresh, tasty produce
Smaller containers can result in a lack of moisture and nutrients for plant roots. Aim for containers with a depth and width of at least 10-15 inches, otherwise frequent watering and feeding will be needed
Compost choice
Use organic compost such as decomposed cow dung,leaf compost,vermi compost for your edibles..:)
Crop Selection
fast maturing n rewarding vegetable crops for containers include:
okra,chillies,Beetroot,radish,chilies,spinach,fenugreek,cauliflower,brinjals,lettuce,green onions,coriander n others
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