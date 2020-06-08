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SHOULD WE WEAR FACE MASKS?
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26 views • June 08, 2020
Dr. Rashid Buttar and Brian Rose host a panel of over 100 doctors and ask questions about the coronavirus situation.
In this clip Dr. Buttar talks about the wearing of face masks and the panel votes.
To watch the whole episode go to londonreal.tv
To see more from Dr. Buttar, download his censored Covid19 video series and get free access to his health tool the AHEAD MAP go to https://www.advancedmedicine.com/welcome/index.php?id=19902
#WeChangeTheWorld #DrButtar #facemasks #healthfeedom #toxicity #covid19 #AdvancedMedicine
In this clip Dr. Buttar talks about the wearing of face masks and the panel votes.
To watch the whole episode go to londonreal.tv
To see more from Dr. Buttar, download his censored Covid19 video series and get free access to his health tool the AHEAD MAP go to https://www.advancedmedicine.com/welcome/index.php?id=19902
#WeChangeTheWorld #DrButtar #facemasks #healthfeedom #toxicity #covid19 #AdvancedMedicine
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