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Undercover Epicenter Nurse - Erin Marie Olszewski
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61 views • July 26, 2020
Undercover Nurse Erin Marie Olszewski exposes the mass deception behind COVID-19 and how the case numbers and death rates are fraudulent and manipulated to spread fear among the public using the mainstream media to control us, we the people.
Using fear to push a political agenda is known as Terrorism.
Using fear to push a political agenda is known as Terrorism.
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