Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 30, 2026 – Silver Industry Insider Speaks, Trump’s Iran Gambit, and Shrinking Bad Government with AI
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48170 followers
6719 views • 24 hours ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Laboratory Tour and Upcoming Interviews (0:00)

- Silver Market Logjam and AI Technology (2:26)

- GLP-1 Weight Loss Drugs and Health Concerns (6:04)

- Iran Negotiations and US Military Capabilities (18:31)

- China's Export Controls and US Military Vulnerabilities (33:46)

- AI and Government Efficiency (39:52)

- Principles and the Future of Civilization (59:07)

- Special Report: Silver Market Logjam (1:15:48)

- Silver Market Overcapacity and Log Jam (1:17:21)

- Impact of the Log Jam on Silver Dealers (1:27:16)

- Buyer's Market and Investment Advice (1:29:19)

- Geopolitical and Economic Predictions (1:33:50)

- Firefly Education Network Overview (1:43:31)

- Challenges and Solutions in Homeschooling (1:56:49)

- Balancing Technology and Real-Life Learning (2:06:37)

- Addressing Data Privacy and Digital Identity (2:13:04)

- Financial Considerations and Affiliate System (2:17:02)

- Incorporating Practical Skills and Real-Life Experiences (2:38:14)

- AI and Homeschooling Innovations (2:38:47)

- Advancements in AI Tools (2:41:21)

- Integration of AI in Education (2:44:41)

- Philanthropic and Business Plans (2:47:56)

- After Party and Personal Updates (2:51:27)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com

▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com

▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html


Watch more exclusive videos here:

🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews


Follow us on all our social platforms:

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore

mike adamshrrspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast newsbbnbrightlearn
Recent News
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Congress strikes deal to avert shutdown, delays DHS funding fight

Belle Carter
AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

AI Revolutionaries: How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Tyrannical Government Obsolete

Mike Adams
Why Trump&#8217;s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Why Trump’s War on Iran Would Shatter U.S. Military Readiness and Trigger Global Collapse

Mike Adams
From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

From Broken Taillights to Broken Nations: The Hypocrisy of Conservative Vigilante Logic

Mike Adams
U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

U.S. power grid under strain as Arctic blast sparks record winter demand; emergency orders issued amid blackout fears

Kevin Hughes
