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9/27/18 #SWAMPTV: Feinstein's Brett & Christy Show! #MKULTRA #SES #5DCHESS
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30 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/27/18 The Congressional circus today presented us with an emotional wag-the-dog as 2 deep state operatives present a socially-engineered identity politics dialect! Dianne F is a Deep State Glob_list and she has been subverting USA independence for 40 years. The swamp is mucky, merky and most of all, filled with creatures that control our government from Congress through Judges through the FBI, DOJ and all Intel agencies.
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9/27/18 The Congressional circus today presented us with an emotional wag-the-dog as 2 deep state operatives present a socially-engineered identity politics dialect! Dianne F is a Deep State Glob_list and she has been subverting USA independence for 40 years. The swamp is mucky, merky and most of all, filled with creatures that control our government from Congress through Judges through the FBI, DOJ and all Intel agencies.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Thanks for believing in Freedom for our Republic, for humanity and for supporting You Are Free TV!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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