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Ep.206 | Shana was sick for 42 years with a root canal filled tooth.
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218 views • February 10, 2021
#Adrian #rootCanal #health #dentistry
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In last week’s discussion I had with Tom Barnett the early part of the conversation we had a discussion about teeth. In the comments of the video a lady called Shana left a comment about having been sick for 42 years because of a mercury filled root canal tooth.
Once she had the tooth removed her health improved. I reached out to Shana and asked if she would be willing to have a discussion with me that I could share with you. This video is the result.
She is hopeful that the information and the story might help save someone suffering for as long as she did before she worked out what was wrong.
The book Shana mentioned is Nutrition and Physical Degeneration.
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/nutrition-greats/weston-a-price-dds/
If you search for the title on a search engine you should be able to find a pdf you can read/download.
Podcast can be downloaded here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/shana-was-sick-for-42-year-with-a-root-canal-filled-tooth/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
In last week’s discussion I had with Tom Barnett the early part of the conversation we had a discussion about teeth. In the comments of the video a lady called Shana left a comment about having been sick for 42 years because of a mercury filled root canal tooth.
Once she had the tooth removed her health improved. I reached out to Shana and asked if she would be willing to have a discussion with me that I could share with you. This video is the result.
She is hopeful that the information and the story might help save someone suffering for as long as she did before she worked out what was wrong.
The book Shana mentioned is Nutrition and Physical Degeneration.
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/nutrition-greats/weston-a-price-dds/
If you search for the title on a search engine you should be able to find a pdf you can read/download.
Podcast can be downloaded here:
https://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/shana-was-sick-for-42-year-with-a-root-canal-filled-tooth/
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
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