Ehden Biber: European Energy Crisis and Agenda 2030

The Western political elites would like people to believe that the European energy crisis was caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed. Yet this is not the case.





In this interview with The New American, the British investigative journalist Ehden Biber provides a historical perspective on how Europe embraced the faulty climate-change agenda to alter its energy production. The transformation of the European energy market, combined with the shift from long-term to short-term gas trading contracts, has had a devastating impact on many economic industries, such as food production. Soaring inflation is hurting ordinary Europeans and goes in line with the infamous prediction made by the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Chairman Klaus Schwab, who said that by 2030, "You will own nothing and be happy about it."





Similar policies, warned the journalist, are being implemented by the Biden administration in the United States and would have identical catastrophic results.

People need to speak up and rise up against the globalist tyrants to save their lives and freedoms, urged Mr. Biber.





