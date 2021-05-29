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Unite For Freedom Protest - LIVE From London's Parliament Square With Kate Shemirani
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180 views • May 29, 2021
The Unite for Freedom protest on May 29, 2021 is expected to be the largest protest march yet. The English have been protesting week after week against mask mandates, lockdowns, the genocide jab and the tyranny they are facing as a result of the manufactured CONvid-1984. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins is live from London and we pick up live video footage from her and others during this episode.
Be sure to forward to the 5 minutes mark where the show begins. My apologies for some static prior to that, I'm not exactly sure what that is. Kate's feed is also interrupted at various points, but becomes better as the show goes on.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/unite-for-freedom-protest-live-from-londons-parliament-square-with-kate-shemirani/
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Be sure to forward to the 5 minutes mark where the show begins. My apologies for some static prior to that, I'm not exactly sure what that is. Kate's feed is also interrupted at various points, but becomes better as the show goes on.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/unite-for-freedom-protest-live-from-londons-parliament-square-with-kate-shemirani/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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