What is The Strong Delusion ~ 2 Thess 2:11

2 Thessalonians 2:11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, But Had Pleasure in Unrighteousness.Just like Ole Rg Stair The Premier False Witness of the Coming of Jesus Christ had Lived a Life Saturated in Lies and Unrighteousness. And Thus was Given a Strong Delusion to believe the Many Lies the Man Put out.About Himself !!!You will hear a very small list of The Things Ralph said about himself in this Message. There are really to many things The man said about himself & the Perversion He Propagated in His Ministry of Delusions to Speak about in one Message !!!