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** LORD GATES TO DIM THE SUN ** - Leading to Worldwide Famine, Starvation and Mass Death - Tucker – 08/Apr/2021
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501 views • April 11, 2021
** Mad science “SCoPEx” extinction scheme to block the sun by polluting the entire planet detailed in “Oblivion Agenda” lecture video now posted
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 19/Sept/2019
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-09-19-scopex-scheme-polluting-the-entire-planet-video.html#
-- You’ve been hearing about the SCoPEx project, a mad science experiment that’s funded by Bill Gates and run by Harvard scientists to pollute the entire planet and block the sun.
The stated justification of the program is to reduce so-called “global warming,” a junk science hoax fabricated by people like Al Gore who own shares in artificial meat companies like Beyond Meat. (Coincidentally, Al Gore says eating meat will make global warming worse.)
But the real impact of SCoPEx will be the blocking of photosynthesis in plants and phytoplankton, causing a collapse of food crops leading to worldwide famine, starvation and mass death.
That’s the real goal of the program, of course. It’s a “mass extinction” weapon system that’s funded by globalists to annihilate humankind by taking out the food webs that support human life. This is nothing less than the weaponization of the atmosphere to commit genocide on a planetary scale.
** 'The Dimming' ** - Dane Wigington
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 11/Mar/2021
- Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
-- “Global climate engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told.
“Over 75 years ago, global powers committed the planet and populations to a climate engineering experiment from which there is no return. The intentional dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as ‘Solar Radiation Management’, has and is causing catastrophic damage to the planet’s life support systems. The highly toxic fallout from the ongoing geoengineering operations is also inflicting unquantifiable damage to human health.
Cont'd --
- Natural News, Mike Adams – 19/Sept/2019
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-09-19-scopex-scheme-polluting-the-entire-planet-video.html#
-- You’ve been hearing about the SCoPEx project, a mad science experiment that’s funded by Bill Gates and run by Harvard scientists to pollute the entire planet and block the sun.
The stated justification of the program is to reduce so-called “global warming,” a junk science hoax fabricated by people like Al Gore who own shares in artificial meat companies like Beyond Meat. (Coincidentally, Al Gore says eating meat will make global warming worse.)
But the real impact of SCoPEx will be the blocking of photosynthesis in plants and phytoplankton, causing a collapse of food crops leading to worldwide famine, starvation and mass death.
That’s the real goal of the program, of course. It’s a “mass extinction” weapon system that’s funded by globalists to annihilate humankind by taking out the food webs that support human life. This is nothing less than the weaponization of the atmosphere to commit genocide on a planetary scale.
** 'The Dimming' ** - Dane Wigington
- Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – 11/Mar/2021
- Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
-- “Global climate engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle testing conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org has now proven that the lingering, spreading jet aircraft trails, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have officially been told.
“Over 75 years ago, global powers committed the planet and populations to a climate engineering experiment from which there is no return. The intentional dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as ‘Solar Radiation Management’, has and is causing catastrophic damage to the planet’s life support systems. The highly toxic fallout from the ongoing geoengineering operations is also inflicting unquantifiable damage to human health.
Cont'd --
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