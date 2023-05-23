Medvedev slams Ukrainian sabotage group attack on Belgorod region backed by Western partners

The main thing from Dmitry Medvedev's statements from Laos where he is currently:

📌 Those who organized the attack in the Belgorod region are scumbags and saboteurs;

📌 The perpetrators of sabotage in the Belgorod region need to be "destroyed like rats and not even taken prisoner";

📌 Ukraine's statements that sabotage attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation are not related to Kyiv are lies;

📌 Responsibility for the sortie of saboteurs in the Belgorod region lies with the Kiev regime, as well as its sponsors in the US and the EU;

📌Actions aimed at strengthening the military component of the Kyiv regime lead to the prolongation of the military conflict;

📌 The probability of a nuclear apocalypse directly depends on the degree of weapons supplied to Kyiv;

📌Russia considers alliances like AUKUS and QUAD as unfriendly, "because NATO is getting in here";

📌 The Russian Federation continues to develop military-technical cooperation with friendly countries, despite the fact that the main task is to achieve the goals of the special operation.



