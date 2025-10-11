BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Democrats Setting a Stage for Civil War
Proforce
Proforce
39 followers
72 views • 1 day ago

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warns drug cartels, gangs and terrorist groups have posted bounties — $2,000 to kidnap, $10,000 to kill — targeting federal immigration agents, calling the threats “dangerous and unprecedented.” This one-minute briefing summarizes the claims, recent ICE raids, protests in Chicago, a shooting involving Border Patrol, and the federal National Guard deployment — plus questions about the evidence behind the bounty allegations. Watch for a concise overview of escalating tensions at the border and in U.S. cities, and what it could mean for federal law enforcement and public safety. If this mattered to you, please like and share.

Roger Stone warns the Democrats have launched a plan to trigger a race-based civil war — and he says it’s a desperate last-ditch effort to take the country down with them. In this 1-minute breaking update, hear Stone’s blunt political warning and what it could mean for national stability, race relations, and upcoming elections. Perfect for political news followers looking for quick, hard-hitting commentary and analysis. Watch, react, and share this urgent alert with others who need to know. If you found this video informative, please like and share to spread the word. Keywords: Roger Stone, Democrats, civil war warning, political news, breaking news. Experience an in-depth look at the chaotic ICE raids in Chicago, where federal agents’ aggressive tactics left the city reeling. This video breaks down the immediate aftermath, capturing the protests and public outcry that erupted not only in Chicago but in cities nationwide. We dive into the political and social implications of these controversial actions, raising important questions about the motives driving such enforcement measures. Whether you’re seeking updates on immigration policy or insight into community responses, this video provides the critical analysis you need. Don’t forget to like and share to spread awareness about these urgent issues.

democratsstatetotalitarian
