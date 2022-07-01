Tsunamis Man Made aka 'Tsunami Bombs' - 1999 Rescue Heroes [w/Live Shot TB]

Next time a 'tsunami' or 'storm surge' takes out a geographic region - and there will be a next time, in fact quite a few 'next times' - remember this..

Tsunamis (and so-called 'storm surges') on demand? They call them tsunami bombs. It is a known science. Agenda 21 does not like 'humans' inhabiting coastal regions. So-called storm surges can be 'on demand' with the same method too. Rescue Heroes cartoon in 1999 showed very clearly exactly how it is done. Take note.



source/article: US Navy 'Project Seal' Tsunami Bomb Testing 1944-45



http://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2012/12/geoengineered-tsunamis-storm-surges.html

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compare: Hurricane Ida: Fake MSM 'Virtual Storms' [Exist Only On TV]..CGI w Geoengnrd Dstructn (Lane 2018) :

https://www.brighteon.com/f8909056-9b30-42b4-ab71-5f5dad72b8fa



*fake 'storm surges' see: Bahamas ⁣NWO takeover via 'Hurricane Dorian Storm Surge' i.e. tsunami bomb: ⁣https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPKPTUy5iGpn/