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WE KNOW WHAT THEY'RE DOING
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346 views • March 13, 2020
WE KNOW WHAT THEY'RE DOING AND IT'S NOT GOOD
Don't expect the weather that the weather newspeople predicted when the skies start filling with aerosol sprays. Watch 1PacificRedwood's channel on YouTube. He does a great job of presenting regular geoengineered affected weather analysis..
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/we-know-what-theyre-doing/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
.
Don't expect the weather that the weather newspeople predicted when the skies start filling with aerosol sprays. Watch 1PacificRedwood's channel on YouTube. He does a great job of presenting regular geoengineered affected weather analysis..
To watch this full video and learn the Full story related to this video, go to https://inventionschool.tech/we-know-what-theyre-doing/
To watch the full Invention School library of movies visit https://inventionschool.tech.
.
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