© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In This Wondrous World of Peoples Enslavement...
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • February 27, 2020
It’s hard to place, and relate, life’s whole complex picture of Soul’s Journey into words, without losing most of it, so this is just from one angle of life’s Soul school, inspired by the happenings of the present.
It’s much easier, like the Mystics do,
to just condense it all into a little pretty, timeless, word picture like…
Soul seeds planted
into life’s nurturing, ‘text books’ of experience…
sprouting… struggling...
budding… over many terms at School... then
Blossoming into the Rose of Soul’s Divine Beauty...
Graduating...
It’s much easier, like the Mystics do,
to just condense it all into a little pretty, timeless, word picture like…
Soul seeds planted
into life’s nurturing, ‘text books’ of experience…
sprouting… struggling...
budding… over many terms at School... then
Blossoming into the Rose of Soul’s Divine Beauty...
Graduating...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.