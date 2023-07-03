Secret Alien Technology

This is a lengthy interview by Clayton Morris from 'Redacted' with Dr. Steven Greer and it covers the topic of hidden technology that has been kept from the public for over a hundred years, and maybe even longer.
Video Source:
'Redacted' with Clayton Morris
Special Guest:
Dr. Steven Greer
Background theme music:
'A World In Trouble' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'Redacted', Dr.
Greer or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce tue20:01
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.