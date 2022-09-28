Create New Account
COVID vaccine’s Spike Protein and Systemic Blood Clotting
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1q5zaaec

Dr. Jessica Rose is an academic scientist in molecular biology and immunology. She explained how the spike protein from COVID vaccines potentially harms hemoglobin—a protein molecule in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to the body’s tissues and returns carbon dioxide from the tissues back to the lungs. She also pointed out that the U.S. health authorities lied to us when they claimed that the mRNA stay at the injection sites. Actually, carried by blood, the mRNA is distributed to the heart, the brain, ovaries and testes, spleen, and other organs, which means that any system, organ, function can go awry

