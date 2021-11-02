© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk challenged the UN over its child sex abuse.
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • November 02, 2021
1. During a Twitter debate over whether vast amounts of money can solve world hunger, Tesla founder Elon Musk challenged the United Nations over its child sex abuse scandal.
https://www.brighteon.com/dc40ee60-fd33-4f2b-98dc-4f4eb0e8c0bf
2. Pfizer Adds Dangerous Chemical To Covid Shots For Children
https://www.brighteon.com/471b4c7e-0a5b-4952-878c-dba1d37ca649
3. The Romanian Parliamentarian, Chris Terhes, presented in a press conference how the European Commission classified most of the agreements with vaccinecompanies.
https://www.brighteon.com/66e8c170-ab3b-4ce8-822b-49e66eb30f5f
4. Double-Vaxxed MP in Austria Collapses During Pro-Vaxx Speech
https://www.brighteon.com/fda44ddf-a424-406f-bc9f-ad18ae58a3d1
5. META EQUALS DEAD. IS BIG TECH BUILDING SOUL TRAPS? There is some Biblical high weirdness involved with virtual reality. Amazing Polly talks about Facebook's "Meta."
https://www.brighteon.com/9598e5cb-b0ad-43fc-ab58-003cdc4e4df0
6. In 2017, I was reported by a snitch after comments I made in a closed Facebook group calling Islam a fascist ideology and Muhammed a pedophile.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/07/sweden-authorities-are-punishing-me-for-criticizing-islam
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://www.brighteon.com/dc40ee60-fd33-4f2b-98dc-4f4eb0e8c0bf
2. Pfizer Adds Dangerous Chemical To Covid Shots For Children
https://www.brighteon.com/471b4c7e-0a5b-4952-878c-dba1d37ca649
3. The Romanian Parliamentarian, Chris Terhes, presented in a press conference how the European Commission classified most of the agreements with vaccinecompanies.
https://www.brighteon.com/66e8c170-ab3b-4ce8-822b-49e66eb30f5f
4. Double-Vaxxed MP in Austria Collapses During Pro-Vaxx Speech
https://www.brighteon.com/fda44ddf-a424-406f-bc9f-ad18ae58a3d1
5. META EQUALS DEAD. IS BIG TECH BUILDING SOUL TRAPS? There is some Biblical high weirdness involved with virtual reality. Amazing Polly talks about Facebook's "Meta."
https://www.brighteon.com/9598e5cb-b0ad-43fc-ab58-003cdc4e4df0
6. In 2017, I was reported by a snitch after comments I made in a closed Facebook group calling Islam a fascist ideology and Muhammed a pedophile.
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2021/07/sweden-authorities-are-punishing-me-for-criticizing-islam
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.