#148: Parental Involvement In Your Child's Marriage Is Crucial
Published 19 hours ago

The most important factor in success or failure in life is preparing yourself for marriage with abstinence and character development and then finding a God-centered marriage partner.  Many young adults are struggling with this, and the role of parents in helping them is crucial.

familymarriageabstinenceparental role in marriage

