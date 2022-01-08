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England - Action time is now - Here is the science link, the crime ref# is 6029679/21
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110 views • January 08, 2022
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MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [07.01.2022 10:03] [ Video ] GET THIS SHARED ALL OVER - ACTION TIME IS NOW Here is the science link https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ You can provide this to your Police and Directors of public health and media. The crime ref. number is 6029679/21 https://t.me/marksteele5g/4599 | https://yoursay.info/en/5gmarksteele | https://gettr.com/user/5gmarksteele
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Source: FalconsCAFE – Channel
MARK STEELE CHANNEL, [07.01.2022 10:03] [ Video ] GET THIS SHARED ALL OVER - ACTION TIME IS NOW Here is the science link https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/covid-vaccine-scientific-proof-lethal/ You can provide this to your Police and Directors of public health and media. The crime ref. number is 6029679/21 https://t.me/marksteele5g/4599 | https://yoursay.info/en/5gmarksteele | https://gettr.com/user/5gmarksteele
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Source: FalconsCAFE – Channel
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