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Health Officials Make Crucial Error in Vaccine Recommendation
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460 views • February 18, 2021
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THIS ORIGINAL ARTICAL...Per this article:
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., looked into whether he should still get a COVID-19 vaccine since he’d already had the infection, uncovering research that showed vaccination offered no benefit to those who have previously been infected
In a high-profile report issued by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, 15 scientists stated that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had “consistent high efficacy” of 92% or more among people with evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection
According to Massie, the CDC’s statement is wrong and there is no efficacy demonstrated in Pfizer’s or Moderna’s trials among participants with evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infections
It took multiple calls to the CDC and more than a month before the agency finally corrected the error, but Massie believes the wording still misleadingly suggests vaccination is effective for those previously infected
For more information per this article go here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/16/health-officials-make-crucial-error-in-vaccine-recommendation.aspx
Keywords
vaccinemercolacovid
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