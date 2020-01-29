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Hello from the Mercy Ship! Join me for the Vision Event 2020!
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21 views • January 29, 2020
Join us in our Mission to Cure Blindness! At this event you will learn the latest to restore lost vision and also save the vision in someone in need. 100% of your tuition will go directly to the Restore Vision Foundation a 501c3 devoted to helping the blind.
The Event will be recorded so don't worry if you can't make the Feb Dates! You can listen to all the topics later at your convenience!
www.VisionEvent2020.com
The Event will be recorded so don't worry if you can't make the Feb Dates! You can listen to all the topics later at your convenience!
www.VisionEvent2020.com
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