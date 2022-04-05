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Can Proof-Texts Prove Anything ( Part 1)
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20 views • April 05, 2022
You may be surprised to learn how many church doctrines are based on proof texts, which are isolated passages of scripture that actually prove nothing in themselves. If nobody questions the proof texts and the doctrines created from them, there are no problems. But what happens when someone presents problem passages... passages that contradict the doctrines built on the proof texts? This video explains how proof texting works, why it should never be trusted, and what you can do to challenge it whenever you're debating someone about church doctrines.
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