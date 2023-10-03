Awesome Guitar Riff by Young Cowboy

Johnny Cash School Parody A Boy Named Sue 2021 It was Johnny Cash of country fame Who sang a song about a boy with a name That caused him grief his whole life through According to the song that Johnny sung The dad left home when the lad was young But before he left, he named the poor kid Sue. When the song came out, it was quite a joke There was no such thing as this thing called “woke” Way back then we didn’t have a clue That some future day the day would come When folks lost their minds and were overrun By a world that’s full of boys named Sue. Well, that was then and this is now And now we have to figure out how To put the genie back in the bottle again ’Cause any boy who’s wearing a dress Can claim the right to have access To places just not meant for horny men. And it’s got to stop before it gets worse With our daughters attacked by men in skirts And the school board saying, “What can we do?” Here’s what they can do: They can do their jobs, ’Cause if they don’t, there’ll be angry mobs Justifiably mad about boys named Sue. Music Attributed to: Song: A Boy Named Sue (Made Popular By Johnny Cash) [Played by Nick Liberty] Singer perform in Washington DC sponsored by Public Advocate feature Nick Liberty

