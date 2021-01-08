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Nashville bombing is warning from the earth's matriarchal ruler elites that bigger genocide will be coming if humans upset them
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61 views • January 08, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2021). Jessica and Pete reports that Janet Shaw, one of the fallen angel matriarchal rulers and Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien incarnate avatars, who took over the earth’s Illuminati NWO from the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar black nobility families, who uses the name Taylor Swift an idol singer, sent a warning to all of you human homo-sapiens specie cockroach-level inferior slave specie creatures created in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Creator God YHWH Jesus. The humans not only removed Taylor Swift’s painting from the Nashville “Legends Corner” mural with country singer Brad Paisley’s painting, but the cockroach human slave specie had the audacious gall to remove her 2015 banner from Staple Center, too, so she immediately bombed Nashville city on Christmas day 2020. She has a house in Nashville, Tennessee. It is a warning from her that if you continue to provoke her more and insult her pride, she will come back with an even greater mega destruction upon earth.
She killed many of our human homo-sapiens specie people. After a warning countdown to evacuate the area, the bomb went off and destroyed a huge portion of the city. They used an implosion bomb, so some parts are not touched, but other parts are completely devastated. ACIO’s Pete says it is a warning to not mess with the matriarchal witch rulers of earth. If the humans reject her fame and popularity and pride, then the next explosion will destroy entire cities. Our brother-in-arms Pete is taking a huge risk, because his throat was bloodied by Janet Shaw’s last attack.
Pete reports that Janet Shaw (aka Taylor Swift) had car accidents where normally no one should survive. However, she had no bruise or scar or broken bones. Apparently, her body that she uses is made of non-human tissues and bones and muscles. Her veins do not contain any fluids, but they are more like very small microscopic fiber optic cables. She has tremendous strength. She and her sister Heather Shaw, who provides all the human children’s meat to the royal families, and now owns all the commonwealth nations, fought off both super soldiers Pete and Lincoln Clay. They had to open up a wormhole portal and send her through it, just to get rid of her. These blood drinking vampire fallen angels’ bodies regenerate and heal in a few seconds.
The Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angel avatars in cyborg bodies like Janet Shaw (aka Taylor Swift) and her sister Heather Shaw, and COVID-19 biochemical weapon’s 6,000 year old Atlantis fallen angel Umbrella company CEO John Slender (aka Pleiadian alien fallen angel lichten soldaten super soldier cyborg Tom Cruise) and Umbrella company Chief Scientist Bill Gates, are not only trying to exterminate God YHWH Jesus’ human homo-sapiens specie made in God’s own image using 5G remote assassination genocide COVID-19 AI nanobot vaccines, but also with World War 3. They are working with the Nazi 4th Reich Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars like the Anunnaki President Donald Trump.
The sky turned red, during the December 20, 2020 volcano eruption in Hawaii, because Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Atlantis 6,000 year old company Umbrella corporation is spreading their next COVID-2021 version 2 Borg “black goo” Kaaba meteor black cube quantum realm computer AI femtobot zombie t-Veronica virus biochemical weapon through the sky. Janet Shaw (Taylor Swift) and her Shaw House (the person called “Doc” in the TV drama “House” is part of the Shaw House) are working with the Umbrella company CEO John Slander (Tom Cruise) on the zombie virus COVID vaccine. Millions of humans’ lives are at stake.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19vaccine
She killed many of our human homo-sapiens specie people. After a warning countdown to evacuate the area, the bomb went off and destroyed a huge portion of the city. They used an implosion bomb, so some parts are not touched, but other parts are completely devastated. ACIO’s Pete says it is a warning to not mess with the matriarchal witch rulers of earth. If the humans reject her fame and popularity and pride, then the next explosion will destroy entire cities. Our brother-in-arms Pete is taking a huge risk, because his throat was bloodied by Janet Shaw’s last attack.
Pete reports that Janet Shaw (aka Taylor Swift) had car accidents where normally no one should survive. However, she had no bruise or scar or broken bones. Apparently, her body that she uses is made of non-human tissues and bones and muscles. Her veins do not contain any fluids, but they are more like very small microscopic fiber optic cables. She has tremendous strength. She and her sister Heather Shaw, who provides all the human children’s meat to the royal families, and now owns all the commonwealth nations, fought off both super soldiers Pete and Lincoln Clay. They had to open up a wormhole portal and send her through it, just to get rid of her. These blood drinking vampire fallen angels’ bodies regenerate and heal in a few seconds.
The Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian alien fallen angel avatars in cyborg bodies like Janet Shaw (aka Taylor Swift) and her sister Heather Shaw, and COVID-19 biochemical weapon’s 6,000 year old Atlantis fallen angel Umbrella company CEO John Slender (aka Pleiadian alien fallen angel lichten soldaten super soldier cyborg Tom Cruise) and Umbrella company Chief Scientist Bill Gates, are not only trying to exterminate God YHWH Jesus’ human homo-sapiens specie made in God’s own image using 5G remote assassination genocide COVID-19 AI nanobot vaccines, but also with World War 3. They are working with the Nazi 4th Reich Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatars like the Anunnaki President Donald Trump.
The sky turned red, during the December 20, 2020 volcano eruption in Hawaii, because Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO Atlantis 6,000 year old company Umbrella corporation is spreading their next COVID-2021 version 2 Borg “black goo” Kaaba meteor black cube quantum realm computer AI femtobot zombie t-Veronica virus biochemical weapon through the sky. Janet Shaw (Taylor Swift) and her Shaw House (the person called “Doc” in the TV drama “House” is part of the Shaw House) are working with the Umbrella company CEO John Slander (Tom Cruise) on the zombie virus COVID vaccine. Millions of humans’ lives are at stake.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19vaccine
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