*** There is a part where the Microphone was muted by accident between 37:47 and 52:37 that's recommended that you just speed past

Red Pill Nation Hangout #461

1. 21:40 Jimmy Kimmel reinstated but Sinclair & Nexstar media refuse to air show

2. 34:52 YouTube decides to allow accounts shut down during COVID era to be reinstated

3. 1:03:57 Donald Trump delivers scathing speech to UN (Event Sabotaged)

4. 1:21:36 Hollywood Section A) Apple TV delays release of The Savant B) Yet ANOTHER failure of Harry Potter TV series (Voldemort as a Woman)

5. 1:41:47 British PM Keir Starmer openly announces the rollout of digital ID

6. 2:02:07 It’s on crackdown on Antifa starts, George Soros appears to back down





