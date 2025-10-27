© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*** There is a part where the Microphone was muted by accident between 37:47 and 52:37 that's recommended that you just speed past
Red Pill Nation Hangout #461
1. 21:40 Jimmy Kimmel reinstated but Sinclair & Nexstar media refuse to air show
2. 34:52 YouTube decides to allow accounts shut down during COVID era to be reinstated
3. 1:03:57 Donald Trump delivers scathing speech to UN (Event Sabotaged)
4. 1:21:36 Hollywood Section A) Apple TV delays release of The Savant B) Yet ANOTHER failure of Harry Potter TV series (Voldemort as a Woman)
5. 1:41:47 British PM Keir Starmer openly announces the rollout of digital ID
6. 2:02:07 It’s on crackdown on Antifa starts, George Soros appears to back down
