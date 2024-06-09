Why Christians Must LEAVE Christian Zionist Churches - Pastor Chuck Baldwin

Does your church support the Teachings of Jesus Christ (Grace, Mercy, Love for your fellow man, and being led by the Holy Spirit?) or the teachings of the World / Zionism (Genocide, Vengeance, Dominating your fellow man, and being led by the "Almighty" Dollar?)

False pastors are God's judgement on those who do not wish to be led by Jesus. These wolves in sheep's clothing have their flocks following Antichrist... those who deny the Christ

1 John 2: 22-23

22 Who is a liar but he that denieth that Jesus is the Christ? He is antichrist, that denieth the Father and the Son.

23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: (but) he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.