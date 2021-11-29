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Jesus' Words Will Judge Us In the Last Day
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71 views • November 29, 2021
Jesus' words will judge us in the last day. We will be graded against the things that Jesus told his followers to do. Do you even know what Jesus told his first followers to do? Can you list 10 instructions Jesus gave to his first disciples without checking your Bible?
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