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AOC Says Planned Parenthood Saves Lives
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141 views • May 08, 2021
She pretends planned parenthood is for care, but she knows it's not.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-planned-parenthood-saves-lives
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1390386420209094671
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Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/aoc-planned-parenthood-saves-lives
Video Link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1390386420209094671
Donate On SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/conservative-jo
Donate On Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/OfficialConservativeJo
Donate On Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/OfficialConservativeJo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgz6n4nAj0JArfk_gJHGSJA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialconservativejo/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/officialconservativejo
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OfficialConservativeJo
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OfficialConservativeJo:c
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/OfficialConservativeJo
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@OfficialConservativeJo
OurFreedomTube: https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@officialconservativejo
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Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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