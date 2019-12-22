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Graham Richardson plays "Bruce Morcombe"
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17 views • December 22, 2019
Biometrically one and the same human being. Same nose, same chin, same hands, same voice patterns. Australian politician Graham Richardson is one and the same as "Bruce Morcombe, father of Daniel Morcombe". Maybe best known to Australians years before this "story" for admitting that he lied. Another "foundation" set up to "keep children safe" after a terrifying, unproven news "story." Is it a true story of horror? I do not know. Separately, I would certainly hope it is not. This video will also show the link between many other players that effectively script many Australian news "stories". Exercise your right to check the news, start with the nose. :)
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