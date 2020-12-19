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Is Now the Time "To Do What We’re Told’? - FROM - TRUTHSTREAM MEDIA
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29 views • December 19, 2020
Explore the dawn of the ultimate surveillance state. The emergency never ends, until they don't need it anymore. Authority ultimately comes from the people. The mirror tells us we failed authority, not authority failed us. We the people have failed to be the authority.
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