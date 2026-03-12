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10 more hostile drones of total 102 has destroyed by Iran
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Once again, the Iranian Armed Forces announced the destruction of more enemy drones, at least 10 attack drones destroyed by the integrated command network of the Joint Air Defense Command since dawn on March 11, 2026. Thus, Iran has shot down and destroyed a total of 102 drones of the Israel-US coalition since the start of the war, which was initiated by the enemy on February 28. Apparently, the Army's air defense system, and the Revolutionary Guard and Air Defense have inflicted heavy losses on drones considered to be sophisticated, such as the Heron TP, Hermes 450 and 900, Orbiter, and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft worth more than $30 million. These drones, which were considered “stealth,” have become Iranian bait throughout the country, shot down in the regions of Arak, Isfahan, Tehran, Lorestan, and Qom.

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters announced that day that Iranian air defense system had successfully cleared the skies of advanced spy aircrafts. The IRGC appears to have used the “Majid” Short-Range Air Defense System with “AD-08” Surface-to-Air Missiles; “Qaem-118” missiles, and “Misagh-358/359” missiles. Iranian Radio and Television shared several recent videos showing the moment the drones were shot down and crashed to the ground, destroyed, and the Israeli-US tax evaporated along with the dust. Meanwhile, in Lorestan Province, explosives from a suicide drone in the sky above the province were defused. It should be noted that 95% of the drones shot down were armed drones, and these drones were intercepted and destroyed by the new integrated national defense system before carrying out any missions.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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dronesorbiterirgcmq-9 reaperheron tphermes 450 and 900
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