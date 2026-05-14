Trump Takes Beijing

May 14, 2026 - While Trump brings Titans of industry to Beijing, Congress was learning the truth of Fauci’s deadly deceits. We’ll look at that plus court decisions and VP Vance’s investigations as Fraud Czar.





Thanks for watching and praying!





Praying Citizen Newsletter: LoriColley.Substack.com

To support our Work: Like and Subscribe

Become a paid subscriber to LoriColley.substack.com ($8/Month)



