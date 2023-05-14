Pope Francis Meets With Zelensky As Peacemaker To End Ukraine-Russia War. Dwight Howard On China

President Zelenskyy arrives in Rome for meetings with the pope and Italian leaders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday for talks with Italian officials and Pope Francis, who has said the Vatican has launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war launched last year by Russia.
"Today in Rome,″ Zelenskyy tweeted. "I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! "
China unlikely to play peacemaker role in Ukraine war, Western officials and experts say
Chinese warships sail around Japan as tensions rise ahead of G7 summit
Religious freedom situation in the world 'worsening'
‘God is Trans’ exhibit at ‘very liberal’ NYC Catholic Church raises eyebrows for take on gender identity
Conservative Christians want more religion in public life. Texas lawmakers are listening.
Ex-NBA star Dwight Howard sparks anger in China by calling Taiwan a 'country'
Why has the weather been so bad this spring?
There’s a 90% chance El Niño will hit this summer. What does it mean for extreme weather?
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#EllenWhite
#Prophecy
#SDA
#PopeFrancis
#SDASermons
#SDA
#LatterRain
#ThirdAngelsMessage
#3rdAngelsmessage
#PresentTruth
#EverlastingGospel
#Revelation14
#Rev14
#4thAngel
#BibleProphecy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.